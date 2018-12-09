Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Published on December 10, 2018 at 6:19 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed over the past few years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that hedge funds do have great stock picking skills, so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Is Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) a bargain? Hedge funds are becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that expe isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. EXPE was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with EXPE positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

How are hedge funds trading Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 50 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EXPE heading into this year. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EXPE Positions

More specifically, PAR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), with a stake worth $1.04 billion reported as of the end of September. Trailing PAR Capital Management was Senator Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $391.4 million. First Pacific Advisors LLC, Altimeter Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds that slashed their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Ryan Frick and Oliver Evans’s Dorsal Capital Management said goodbye to the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $72.1 million in stock, and John Lykouretzos’s Hoplite Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $26.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). We will take a look at Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DVMT). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to EXPE’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ES 19 708140 4
DLTR 53 1885624 5
VTR 15 224805 0
DVMT 61 6285474 -5
Average 37 2276011 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.28 billion. That figure was $3.12 billion in EXPE’s case. Dell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DVMT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard DVMT might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreShould You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Two Australian Entrepreneurs Cause Big Headaches for Booking.com with their Blockchain Startup Coze Will VR Stocks Disrupt the Travel Industry? Market Movers Today: Mobileiron Inc (MOBL), Expedia Inc (EXPE), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and More 25 Big Companies That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies Expedia Inc (EXPE) Shares Plunge As Stormy Weather Batters Results 17 Companies That Accept Bitcoin 5 Hot IPOs That Hedge Funds Couldn’t Ignore The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.