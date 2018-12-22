Hedge Funds Are Dumping Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Legendary investors such as Leon Cooperman and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. ETH was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ETH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ETH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

What does the smart money think about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ETH over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $23.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $9.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GMT Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw.

Since Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. cut the biggest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $0.6 million in stock, and Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). We will take a look at Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV), Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX), and American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble ETH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position HMTV 8 50459 0 ASPS 12 71906 3 HIX 2 40181 -1 AVD 7 29762 -3 Average 7.25 48077 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $48 million. That figure was $59 million in ETH’s case. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ASPS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

