Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 10:54 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the third-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the fourth quarter. One of these stocks was Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Is Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that CASA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CASA was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with CASA holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are over 8,000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the masters of this club, approximately 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people control the lion’s share of the smart money’s total asset base, and by paying attention to their matchless picks, Insider Monkey has spotted numerous investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

What does the smart money think about Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -17% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CASA over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CASA_dec2018

Among these funds, Point72 Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), which was worth $14.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Two Sigma Advisors which amassed $6.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management, GLG Partners, and HBK Investments were also bullish on Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedgies that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management sold off the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $8.3 million in stock, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) but similarly valued. These stocks are ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH), and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI). This group of stocks’ market values match CASA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PLUS 10 29996 1
UFCS 8 21268 -2
BMCH 25 169124 2
EIGI 15 144114 0
Average 14.5 91126 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $91 million. That figure was $30 million in CASA’s case. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BMCH might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Visium Asset Management, Soros Fund Management, Citadel, Casa Systems Inc (CASA), Andeavor (ANDV), and More 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.