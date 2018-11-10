Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Published on December 8, 2018 at 7:52 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund investors like Carl Icahn and George Soros hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest of late. ZEN was in 44 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 41 hedge funds in our database with ZEN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ZEN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous methods shareholders employ to assess their stock investments. Two of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outpace the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

TIGER GLOBAL Investor Letter

We’re going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ZEN over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ZEN Positions

More specifically, Tiger Global Management LLC was the largest shareholder of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN), with a stake worth $223.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Tiger Global Management LLC was Alkeon Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $170.4 million. Citadel Investment Group, Whale Rock Capital Management, and EMS Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Tiger Global Management LLC, managed by Chase Coleman, created the most outsized position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN). Tiger Global Management LLC had $223.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Capital also initiated a $29.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, Seymour Sy Kaufman and Michael Stark’s Crosslink Capital, and Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN). These stocks are Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP), and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ZEN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DCI 17 175975 5
TEO 9 55173 -5
HP 33 369830 7
FBHS 33 597687 -4
Average 23 299666 0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $300 million. That figure was $1.79 billion in ZEN’s case. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Starboard Value, Zendesk Inc (ZEN), CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Howard Marks, BlueMountain Capital, Intrexon Corp (XON), Square Inc (SQ), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Should You Follow Jericho Capital Asset Management’s Bets on Kellogg Company (K), Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) & More? Big Bets On Amazon (AMZN), Symantec (SYMC) And Other Tech Stocks Lift Whale Rock to Big Q3 The CEO’s of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Discard Shares, Plus Insider Buying at 3 Other Companies What Should Investors Know About These Companies With Recent Insider Selling? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.