Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About TELUS Corporation (TU)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 4:07 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. TU was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with TU holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that tu isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU).

How are hedge funds trading TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in TU at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TU Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), which was worth $196.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was GLG Partners which amassed $32.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Bridgewater Associates, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the most outsized position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU). Arrowstreet Capital had $3.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., and Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), and Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to TU’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TEVA 36 2509183 6
RYAAY 13 318987 4
BBY 27 1563258 -3
TSN 39 1590018 8
Average 28.75 1495362 3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.50 billion. That figure was $296 million in TU’s case. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is even less popular than RYAAY. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is TELUS Corporation (USA) (TU) Worthy of Your Portfolio? BCE Inc. (USA) (BCE), TELUS Corporation (USA) (TU): Canadian Telecoms Could Bounce Back This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (VIP) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (ADR) (MBT) Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), BCE Inc. (USA) (BCE), TELUS Corporation (USA) (TU): Canada’s Big 3 Wireless Providers Show Value Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), TELUS Corporation (USA) (TU), Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (RCI): Analysts Are Wrong About Canada’s Big Telecoms No Welcome Mat for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Canada’s Doorstep 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.