Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Published on December 19, 2018 at 12:16 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we follow the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) has seen an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that PBA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of formulas stock market investors can use to analyze publicly traded companies. Two of the most underrated formulas are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

What does the smart money think about Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 31% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PBA over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PBA_dec2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group has the largest position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA), worth close to $54.2 million, amounting to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. On Citadel Investment Group’s heels is Perella Weinberg Partners, managed by Daniel Arbess, which holds a $22.7 million position; 1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other peers that are bullish encompass Vince Maddi and Shawn Brennan’s SIR Capital Management, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have jumped into Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) headfirst. Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, established the most valuable position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA). Two Sigma Advisors had $5.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital also made a $1.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). This group of stocks’ market values match PBA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WDC 33 1201913 -10
KEP 4 33627 -4
ULTA 40 830823 -4
DISCA 23 521353 3
Average 25 646929 -3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $647 million. That figure was $157 million in PBA’s case. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ULTA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedHedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks With 5+% Yield Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Why Mosaic, Vale, and Three Other Stocks Are in the Spotlight Is Kinder Morgan Management, LLC (KMR) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Hedge Funds Are Dumping Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Bearish, What Should You Do? 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.