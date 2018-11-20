Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 6:24 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall market correction, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on tanked during the fourth quarter. Among them, Amazon and Netflix ranked among the top 30 picks and both lost around 20%. Facebook, which was the second most popular stock, lost 14% amid uncertainty regarding the interest rates and tech valuations. Nevertheless, our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. OHI was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with OHI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ohi isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

How have hedgies been trading Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OHI over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with OHI Positions

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the biggest position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI). Renaissance Technologies has a $18.9 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by PEAK6 Capital Management, led by Matthew Hulsizer, holding a $9.3 million call position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining professional money managers that are bullish include John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, and Eduardo Abush’s Waterfront Capital Partners.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, established the most valuable position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI). Renaissance Technologies had $18.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Eduardo Abush’s Waterfront Capital Partners also initiated a $5.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new OHI positions are Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Jeffrey Pierce’s Snow Park Capital Partners.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI). We will take a look at Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP), EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK), Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST), and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble OHI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WGP 5 60856 1
ENLK 4 12285 -1
POST 29 1593536 7
SHI 6 15803 2
Average 11 420620 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $421 million. That figure was $42 million in OHI’s case. Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard POST might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
20 Healthcare REITs Yielding Over 4% Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Big Dividend, Big Risks Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI): Big Dividend, 3 Big Risks December 2016 Stock Considerations 5 Reasons To Be A Dividend Growth Investor Two Companies Witness Insider Selling after Releasing Strong Results, Plus Insider Buying at Three Other Firms 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.