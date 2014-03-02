Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Published on December 6, 2018 at 12:25 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Market conditions are changing. The continued rise in interest rates suggests we are in the early stages of a bond bear market, which could intensify as central banks withdraw liquidity. The receding tide of liquidity will start to reveal more rocks beyond what has been exposed in emerging markets so far, and the value of a value discipline will be in avoiding the biggest capital-destroying rocks. If a rock emerges on the crowded shore of U.S. momentum, it could result in a major liquidity challenge, as momentum is often most intense on the downside as a crowded trade reverses. So investors are facing a large potential trade-off right now: continue to bet on the current dominance of momentum and the S&P 500, or bet on change and take an active value bet in names with attractive value and optionality, but with negative momentum,” said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren’t sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Is Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) worth your attention right now? The smart money is taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that NWL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to the beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

How are hedge funds trading Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 9% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 25 hedge funds with a bullish position in NWL at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

NWL_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Icahn Capital LP, managed by Carl Icahn, holds the number one position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL). Icahn Capital LP has a $785.6 million position in the stock, comprising 3.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Icahn Capital LP’s heels is Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital, with a $393.7 million position; 2.5% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions encompass Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have jumped into Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) headfirst. Brigade Capital, managed by Don Morgan, created the biggest call position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL). Brigade Capital had $11 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $10.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new NWL investors: Daniel Arbess’s Perella Weinberg Partners, Michael Hintze’s CQS Cayman LP, and Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL). These stocks are SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), and Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble NWL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SEIC 24 360985 2
LEA 34 845180 2
ZBRA 27 893057 -5
AVY 29 462957 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $641 million. That figure was $1.7 billion in NWL’s case. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
2 Stocks Billionaire Carl Icahn Bought in Q3 (and 3 He Dumped) Newell, Office Depot, Anadarko Petroleum, and More: Why These Stocks Are Moving Activists Are Ganging Up On United Technologies (UTX), Energen (EGN), and Newell Brands (NWL) 13D Filing: Icahn Capital LP and Newell Brands Inc (NWL) 13D Filing: Icahn Capital LP and Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Market Movers Today: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA), Key Technology, Inc. (KTEC), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), and More 35 Fresh Stories That You Should Read To Know How The Financial Markets Are Doing Today 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.