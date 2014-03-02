Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Kellogg Company (K)

Published on December 6, 2018 at 1:59 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Nelson Peltz and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. K investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with K positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Hedge fund activity in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 19% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in K heading into this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

K_dec2018

The largest stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was held by Pzena Investment Management, which reported holding $69.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $68.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, Two Sigma Advisors, and Adage Capital Management.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, established the most outsized position in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Renaissance Technologies had $19.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $18.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new K investors: George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management, and Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Sun Life Financial Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SLF), and Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to K’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RHT 21 633851 -8
HLT 45 3394338 -10
SLF 13 148464 1
XEL 21 456282 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.16 billion. That figure was $330 million in K’s case. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sun Life Financial Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SLF) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard HLT might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Why Food Stocks May Spoil in Your Portfolio in 2018 The 15 Most Popular Snack Brands in the World 11 Most Popular Snacks In The World 11 Most Ridiculous Lawsuits, Settlements, and Victories of All Time Cochineal Insects Products: 7 Foods Made With Crushed Bugs How Kellogg Company (K) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Billionaire Rob Citrone’s Monster Q3 Buys: Kellogg, Macy’s, Activision-Blizzard, More 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.