Hedge Funds Are Crazy About CONMED Corporation (CNMD)

A market correction in the fourth quarter, spurred by a number of global macroeconomic concerns and rising interest rates ended up having a negative impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies were especially hard hit during this time as investors fled to investments seen as being safer. This is evident in the fact that the Russell 2000 ETF underperformed the S&P 500 ETF by 4 percentage points during the first half of the fourth quarter. We also received indications that hedge funds were trimming their positions amid the market volatility and uncertainty, and given their greater inclination towards smaller cap stocks than other investors, it follows that a stronger sell-off occurred in those stocks. Let’s study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the quarter.

Is CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) an attractive investment right now? The best stock pickers are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that cnmd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

What have hedge funds been doing with CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in CNMD at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) was held by Scopia Capital, which reported holding $95.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Fisher Asset Management with a $44.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, established the most outsized position in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Renaissance Technologies had $2.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CNMD investors: D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). These stocks are Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME), and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to CNMD’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position EVH 13 138711 -2 FNSR 13 119514 2 FRME 13 152575 0 TOWN 9 44046 -1 Average 12 113712 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $114 million. That figure was $229 million in CNMD’s case. Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

