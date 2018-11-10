Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying WestRock Company (WRK)

Published on December 8, 2018 at 6:26 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. WRK was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with WRK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that WRK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to view the new hedge fund action regarding WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK).

How have hedgies been trading WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 43% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in WRK heading into this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

WRK_dec2018

Among these funds, Lakewood Capital Management held the most valuable stake in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), which was worth $213.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Impax Asset Management which amassed $95.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, created the most valuable position in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK). Renaissance Technologies had $30.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management also initiated a $19.2 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new WRK investors: Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, George Baxter’s Sabrepoint Capital, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK). We will take a look at SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). This group of stocks’ market values match WRK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SSNC 41 1698395 6
COO 18 1125764 0
ETFC 36 1474790 4
AJG 26 380676 4
Average 30.25 1169906 3.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1169.91 billion. That figure was $619 million in WRK’s case. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard SSNC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is WestRock Co (WRK) A Good Stock to Buy? Starboard Value Out Of Darden (DRI), In On Perrigo (PRGO), HP (HPE) in a Big Way Clusters of Insider Buying at Retail Energy Services Company and U.S. LNG-Exporter Cheniere Energy, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Here’s Why Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) and Two Other Stocks Should Be in Your Portfolio Hedge Funds Are Overweight Packaging Stocks Activist Jeff Smith’s Five Favorite Stock Picks Sohn Conference: Jeff Smith Pitches Depomed (DEPO), Westrock (WRK) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.