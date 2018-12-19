Hedge Funds Are Buying TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. TSU has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with TSU holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TSU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action regarding TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

How have hedgies been trading TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 23% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TSU over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Paulson & Co was the largest shareholder of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU), with a stake worth $72.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Paulson & Co was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $62.6 million. GoldenTree Asset Management, AQR Capital Management, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. GoldenTree Asset Management, managed by Steven Tananbaum, assembled the most outsized position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU). GoldenTree Asset Management had $34.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $9.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new TSU positions are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU). We will take a look at Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER), AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL), and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to TSU’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position TRIP 26 1449961 0 VER 22 491655 -3 UHAL 8 409239 0 FLEX 26 935426 -4 Average 20.5 821570 -1.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $822 million. That figure was $266 million in TSU’s case. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard TRIP might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

