Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 6:17 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in October due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 30 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 6.7% through November 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF gained only 2.6% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) a worthy stock to buy now? Prominent investors are buying. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that pdli isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI).

How are hedge funds trading PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in PDLI at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PDLI Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), which was worth $24.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $11.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Armistice Capital were also bullish on PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Armistice Capital, managed by Steven Boyd, initiated the most outsized position in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Armistice Capital had $4.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new PDLI investors: Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), and RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to PDLI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KALV 12 83702 8
HX 4 1330 3
NRP 5 4713 1
RRD 15 24582 1
Average 9 28582 3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $29 million. That figure was $60 million in PDLI’s case. RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard RRD might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Performance Of The Magic Formula Portfolio Is PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Performance Of The Enterprising Investor Portfolio Is PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Joel Greenblatt’s Top Picks Include United Therapeutics and Activision Blizzard Vringo, Inc. (VRNG) News: Advertisement Patents, Royalty & Google Inc (GOOG)’s Claims Hedge Funds Are Betting On Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.