Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Published on December 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall market correction, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on tanked during the fourth quarter. Among them, Amazon and Netflix ranked among the top 30 picks and both lost around 20%. Facebook, which was the second most popular stock, lost 14% amid uncertainty regarding the interest rates and tech valuations. Nevertheless, our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Is Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MRK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are a lot of formulas shareholders use to appraise publicly traded companies. A pair of the most underrated formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

How are hedge funds trading Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MRK over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MRK_dec2018

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), which was worth $570.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Adage Capital Management which amassed $462 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, AQR Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have jumped into Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) headfirst. Third Point, managed by Dan Loeb, created the most outsized position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Third Point had $319.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $18.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MRK investors: Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, Kamran Moghtaderi’s Eversept Partners, and Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX), and HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC). All of these stocks’ market caps match MRK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TM 9 120997 -4
C 97 11409477 5
FMX 10 76872 0
HSBC 6 716155 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3081 million. That figure was $5216 million in MRK’s case. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard C might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Is Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) A Good Stock To Buy?Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)Is Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Don’t Be Fooled by the Recent Selling; Hedge Funds Still Love Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish About These Dividend Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, Edward Lampert, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Fiserv Inc (FISV), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Andreas Halvorsen, Bill Ackman, Paulson & Co., Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Arvinas Inc (ARVN), Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB), and More Market Movers Today: Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Under Armour Inc (UA), General Electric Company (GE), and More 10 Biggest Antidepressant Drug Companies In 2017 Top 10 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies By Revenue in 2017 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.