Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying Loews Corporation (L)

Published on December 11, 2018 at 11:24 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from the more than 700 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Is Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) a good stock to buy now? Prominent investors are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that L isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. L was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with L positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Today there are several indicators shareholders use to grade their holdings. A couple of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Hedge fund activity in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 26% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in L over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

L_dec2018

The largest stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was held by Diamond Hill Capital, which reported holding $283.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Two Sigma Advisors with a $21.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Wallace Capital Management, and D E Shaw.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) headfirst. Stevens Capital Management, managed by Matthew Tewksbury, assembled the largest position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Stevens Capital Management had $2.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. George Hall’s Clinton Group also initiated a $1.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new L positions are George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). We will take a look at Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), and ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to L’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TIF 43 1695941 0
BCH 2 73234 -2
MSCI 36 768186 6
ANSS 26 587440 1
Average 26.75 781200 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $781 million. That figure was $423 million in L’s case. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard TIF might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is Loews Corporation (L) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Why Are Investors Buzzing About These 5 Stocks Today? Heavy Insider Selling at These 3 Companies Amid Global Market Rout Five Stocks Getting Battered after Poor Quarterly Results, Guidance Hedge Funds Are Dumping Loews Corporation (L) Billionaire Mason Hawkins’ Top Finance Stocks Are Loews Corporation (L), Aon plc (AON), And Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.