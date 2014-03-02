Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Published on December 12, 2018 at 12:10 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Leon Cooperman and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) from the perspective of those elite funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. CBAY investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with CBAY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CBAY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Hedge fund activity in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CBAY over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CBAY_dec2018

Among these funds, Baker Bros. Advisors held the most valuable stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), which was worth $54.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Redmile Group which amassed $33.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors, Adage Capital Management, and Foresite Capital were also bullish on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have jumped into CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the largest position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY). Point72 Asset Management had $0.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners also made a $0.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, and Jerome Pfund and Michael Sjostrom’s Sectoral Asset Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to CBAY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MTLS 4 12495 1
MUX 5 7411 -1
VCTR 10 38211 3
IIM 2 712 -2
Average 5.25 14707 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $15 million. That figure was $226 million in CBAY’s case. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceDo Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Perceptive Advisors and Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 13G Filing: Foresite Capital Fund III, L.P. and Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Taking A Look At CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s Big Deal Here’s Why Apple, Tesla, and Three Other Stocks Are Trending Corporate Insiders at Alcoa Inc. (AA) and Two Other Battered Companies Keep Buying Shares Actuant Corporation (ATU) and 2 Other Battered Companies Receive a Vote of Confidence from Insiders Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) A Good Stock To Buy? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.