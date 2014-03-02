Hedge Funds Are Buying Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. ARW investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with ARW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ARW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Hedge fund activity in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 35% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARW heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $192.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Alyeska Investment Group with a $87.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GMT Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Adage Capital Management.

Consequently, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Carlson Capital, managed by Clint Carlson, assembled the largest position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Carlson Capital had $17.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also made a $3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ARW positions are Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) but similarly valued. These stocks are Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG), Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI), and Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ARW’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position RIG 42 861336 9 DEI 14 345417 3 NATI 24 500731 4 BERY 36 1964835 3 Average 29 918080 4.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $918 million. That figure was $509 million in ARW’s case. Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard RIG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

