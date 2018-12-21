Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Buying American National Insurance Company (ANAT)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 12:06 pm by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article we look at what those investors think of American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. ANAT was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with ANAT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ANAT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as worthless, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are more than 8,000 funds in operation today, We choose to focus on the bigwigs of this club, about 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors command the majority of the smart money’s total capital, and by tailing their top equity investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light a number of investment strategies that have historically surpassed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s review the key hedge fund action encompassing American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

How have hedgies been trading American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ANAT over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds With ANAT Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the most valuable position in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Renaissance Technologies has a $27.9 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is GLG Partners, led by Noam Gottesman, holding a $5.4 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other peers with similar optimism include Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the biggest position in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Arrowstreet Capital had $1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) but similarly valued. These stocks are PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB), Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), and Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to ANAT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PSB 6 60694 -2
QLYS 18 220821 1
LAUR 20 232602 6
HELE 12 155994 -2
Average 14 167528 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $168 million. That figure was $41 million in ANAT’s case. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LAUR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Hedge Funds Are Buying American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Is American National Insurance Company (ANAT) A Good Stock To Buy? The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Hedge Funds Are Buying American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI)? Should You Buy Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.