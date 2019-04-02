Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

Published on November 30, 2019 at 10:17 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. NKE was in 63 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. There were 51 hedge funds in our database with NKE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NKE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman of GLG Partners

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

How are hedge funds trading NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 24% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NKE over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

NKE_nov2019

The largest stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $335.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $301.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, GLG Partners, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position EMS Capital allocated the biggest weight to NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), around 6.37% of its portfolio. GuardCap Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NKE.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Alyeska Investment Group, managed by Anand Parekh, assembled the largest position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alyeska Investment Group had $38 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ryan Caldwell’s Chiron Investment Management also initiated a $20.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new NKE positions are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management, and Parvinder Thiara’s Athanor Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). We will take a look at Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble NKE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MDT 50 2120499 1
SAP 18 1578895 1
TOT 17 1094583 4
ADBE 92 8325284 0
Average 44.25 3279815 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 44.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3280 million. That figure was $2304 million in NKE’s case. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately NKE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NKE were disappointed as the stock returned -0.6% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Watching RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) From AfarHedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX...Hedge Funds Watching Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) From AfarHedge Funds Are Warming Up To Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)Do Hedge Funds Like Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)?Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG: Hedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their Minds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
These Hedge Funds Dumped NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Bit Too Early Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Kyle Bass, Neil Woodford, Elliott Management, Otelco Inc (OTEL), ResMed Inc. (RMD), and More Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? How to Play the Rise of the NBA Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling On NIKE, Inc. (NKE)? NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds’ Favorite Apparel Stocks; Nike (NKE) Beaten for the Top Spot 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.