Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Published on December 9, 2018 at 3:58 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that MCK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are many tools stock market investors can use to assess publicly traded companies. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

How have hedgies been trading McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 5% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MCK over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MCK Positions

More specifically, Glenview Capital was the largest shareholder of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), with a stake worth $645.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Glenview Capital was PAR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $437.7 million. Pzena Investment Management, AQR Capital Management, and Baupost Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Camber Capital Management, managed by Stephen DuBois, assembled the biggest position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Camber Capital Management had $99.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also initiated a $92.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) but similarly valued. These stocks are Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), and IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IQV). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MCK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PAYX 30 1076148 6
PPG 22 655098 3
DXC 50 2485422 -6
IQV 48 4905001 2
Average 37.5 2280417 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.28 billion. That figure was $2.98 billion in MCK’s case. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard DXC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Portland General Electric Company (POR)Hedge Funds Are Dumping Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS...Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy?Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Top 10 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies By Revenue in 2017 Motiwala Capital Investor Letter: Why Small Fund Finds These Five Stocks Undervalued Top 75 Healthcare Dividend Stocks To Invest In The Threat And Risk Of Rising Interest Rates: Separating Fact From Fiction 11 Highest Paid CEOs In The World 11 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies In The World How McKesson Corporation (MCK) Stacks Up Against Its Peers The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.