Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Libbey Inc. (LBY)

Published on December 20, 2018 at 8:27 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard since the end of the third quarter. NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices are already in correction territory. More importantly, Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points in the first half of the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LBY).

Is Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LBY) going to take off soon? The smart money is becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that lby isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Nelson Obus, Wynnefield Capital

Let’s take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LBY).

How are hedge funds trading Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LBY)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in LBY at the beginning of this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with LBY Positions

More specifically, Brigade Capital was the largest shareholder of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LBY), with a stake worth $13.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Brigade Capital was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $12.2 million. Spitfire Capital, Wynnefield Capital, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, initiated the most outsized position in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LBY). Two Sigma Advisors had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also made a $0.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Mike Vranos’s Ellington.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN), Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE), and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TPHS). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble LBY’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NBN 4 10503 0
NWPX 7 41434 -1
SFE 5 24738 0
TPHS 7 88861 1
Average 5.75 41384 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $41 million. That figure was $57 million in LBY’s case. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Libbey Inc. (LBY) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Libbey Inc. (LBY) Should You Sell Libbey Inc. (LBY)? What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Jarden Corp (JAH) Hedge Funds Are Taking Profits At Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NWL) Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Bearish, What Should You Do? 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.