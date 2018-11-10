Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Published on December 8, 2018 at 4:54 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) a splendid investment right now? Investors who are in the know are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that HDB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are a multitude of indicators investors use to evaluate their holdings. Two of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can beat the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s view the key hedge fund action encompassing HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

What have hedge funds been doing with HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 24 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HDB heading into this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HDB_dec2018

The largest stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $413.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $124 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Creeks Capital Management, Viking Global, and Driehaus Capital.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, established the largest position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB). Laurion Capital Management had $18.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $3.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new HDB positions are Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management, David Rodriguez-Fraile’s BlueMar Capital Management, and Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to HDB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FOX 49 5335990 6
GS 57 6876991 -4
SLB 55 1514319 12
MS 51 4642452 2
Average 53 4592438 4

As you can see these stocks had an average of 53 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4.59 billion. That figure was $990 million in HDB’s case. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) is the least popular one with only 49 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is even less popular than FOX. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Five Indian Stocks Hedge Funds Are Fond of Is HDFC Bank Limited (ADR) (HDB) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Be Bullish on Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (TTM), China Biologic Products Inc (CBPO), & Two More? 5 Favorite Indian Stocks of Hedge Funds Five Indian Stocks Hedge Funds Love the Most Here is What Hedge Funds Think About HDFC Bank Limited (ADR) (HDB) Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Betting on Three High-Growth Stocks and Two Strong Banking Stocks The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.