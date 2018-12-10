Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Published on December 11, 2018 at 2:39 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that glpi isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Hedge fund activity in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

At Q3’s end, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 27% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 25 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GLPI heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with GLPI Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), which was worth $355.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was PAR Capital Management which amassed $174.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Gates Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Waterfront Capital Partners, managed by Eduardo Abush, assembled the largest position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI). Waterfront Capital Partners had $31.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management also made a $30.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new GLPI positions are Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI). These stocks are Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN), Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to GLPI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ZEN 44 1792157 3
DCI 17 175975 5
TEO 9 55173 -5
HP 33 369830 7
Average 25.75 598284 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $598 million. That figure was $1.48 billion in GLPI’s case. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ZEN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
HG Vora Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) a Good Stock To Buy? Should You Follow Billionaire George Soros’ Bets on Rovi Corporation (ROVI), Adecoagro SA (AGRO), & Two Other Stocks? Equinix, Crown Castle, More: 5 REITs to Buy Now Here’s Why Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) is a Dividend Favorite Among the Smart Money Set Five REITs Billionaires Are Fond Of Billionaires Are Piling Into These Five Stocks The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.