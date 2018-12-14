Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Published on December 14, 2018 at 10:39 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) based on that data.

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. CHGG has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CHGG holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that chgg isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are a lot of metrics stock traders put to use to assess publicly traded companies. A pair of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outclass the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

How are hedge funds trading Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 31% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in CHGG at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CHGG Positions

Among these funds, Sylebra Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), which was worth $188.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Hitchwood Capital Management which amassed $51.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Greenhouse Funds, Columbus Circle Investors, and Act II Capital were also bullish on Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, assembled the largest position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG). D E Shaw had $8.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Fiszel’s Honeycomb Asset Management also initiated a $7.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, John Osterweis’s Osterweis Capital Management, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) but similarly valued. We will take a look at BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS), LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG), PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE), and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to CHGG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BXS 7 101577 0
LHCG 25 145948 1
PDCE 19 181951 4
SXT 11 74341 -3
Average 15.5 125954 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $126 million. That figure was $369 million in CHGG’s case. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LHCG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Electro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks Are Surging Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, EJF Capital, Starbucks Co. (SBUX), Chegg Inc (CHGG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), and More Why it May be Time to Give Education Stocks Another Chance Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Elliott Management, Barington Capital, Brevan Howard, DDR Corp (DDR), Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX), Chegg Inc (CHGG), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, AQR Capital Management, Chegg Inc (CHGG), Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX), and More Market Movers Today: Chegg Inc (CHGG), Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY), Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN), and More 36 Fresh Stories Telling How Is It Going In The Finance World Today? Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.