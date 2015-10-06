Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Betting On Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)

Published on December 18, 2018 at 3:08 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Nelson Peltz and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. AVNS was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with AVNS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AVNS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous metrics stock traders have at their disposal to analyze publicly traded companies. Some of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outpace the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s go over the key hedge fund action encompassing Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

What does the smart money think about Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AVNS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AVNS_dec2018

The largest stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $35.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Polar Capital with a $16.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Gotham Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Millennium Management.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Select Equity Group, managed by Robert Joseph Caruso, assembled the most valuable position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS). Select Equity Group had $35.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital also made a $16.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AVNS positions are Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS). We will take a look at Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS), LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG), and PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to AVNS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CHGG 21 368868 5
BXS 7 101577 0
LHCG 25 145948 1
PDCE 19 181951 4
Average 18 199586 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $200 million. That figure was $114 million in AVNS’s case. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LHCG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.