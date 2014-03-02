Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Published on December 6, 2018 at 11:32 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Hedge fund interest in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare POR to other stocks including Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), and AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) to get a better sense of its popularity.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in POR over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

POR_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), worth close to $92.2 million, amounting to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by GLG Partners, led by Noam Gottesman, holding a $63.5 million position; the fund has 0.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that hold long positions include D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO), and Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to POR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HWC 24 192263 2
WEN 27 1221248 3
AUO 10 56186 4
KOS 18 199526 3
Average 19.75 417 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $417 million. That figure was $269 million in POR’s case. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard WEN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Portland General Electric Company (POR) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Investing In Energy: 3 Utility Stocks Approaching Ex-Dividend Dates Cleco Corporation (CNL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) UNS Energy Corp (UNS): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Should You Buy UIL Holdings Corporation (UIL)? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About IDACORP Inc (IDA) 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.