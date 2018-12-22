Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 2:01 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in October, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with healthcare among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and their long-term focus allows us to profit from the recent declines. In particular, let’s take a look at what hedge funds think about Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in this article.

Hedge fund interest in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (NYSE:JRO), and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to gather more data points.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

We’re going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

How are hedge funds trading Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, no change from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OPY heading into this year. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with OPY Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the largest position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY), worth close to $12.2 million, comprising less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Noam Gottesman of GLG Partners, with a $8.1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that hold long positions comprise Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Since Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there were a few funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates sold off the biggest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $3 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $0.4 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (NYSE:JRO), Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), and Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). This group of stocks’ market values resemble OPY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SGYP 9 18499 2
JRO 6 5830 3
VRCA 8 83168 1
FRBK 8 47232 0
Average 7.75 38682 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $39 million. That figure was $35 million in OPY’s case. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (NYSE:JRO) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (USA) (OPY) Should You Consider Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (USA) (OPY) For Your Portfolio? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Knight Capital Group Inc. (KCG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF): Here is What Hedge Funds and Insiders Think About It Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (USA) (OPY) Hedge Funds Are Buying Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (USA) (OPY) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.