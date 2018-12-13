Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Published on December 13, 2018 at 10:29 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Hedge fund interest in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare ENTG to other stocks including Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to get a better sense of its popularity.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this club, around 700 funds. These hedge fund managers command the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by tracking their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed several investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Hedge fund activity in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ENTG over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

ENTG_dec2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, GMT Capital, managed by Thomas E. Claugus, holds the biggest position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG). GMT Capital has a $240.2 million position in the stock, comprising 6.2% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Robert G. Moses of RGM Capital, with a $50.2 million position; 4% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish encompass Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Mariko Gordon’s Daruma Asset Management and Scott Phillips’s Latimer Light Capital.

Since Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has experienced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital cut the biggest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $6.8 million in stock. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s fund, Blue Mountain Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $5.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG). These stocks are Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to ENTG’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
I 37 1128740 14
LANC 16 230249 4
VVV 15 313449 3
MSA 10 65875 -3
Average 19.5 434578 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $435 million. That figure was $479 million in ENTG’s case. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard I might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Shapiro Capital Management LLC and Entegris Inc (ENTG) More and More Hedge Funds Are Buying Entegris Inc (ENTG) Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stock: GMT Capital Unloads Nearly 2 Million Shares GMT Capital Cuts Stake in Every Major Holding Going Into Q2 Smart Money Taking Up More Stakes in Entegris Inc (ENTG) GMT Capital’s Top Picks Include Celanese Corporation (CE), United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) and Entegris Inc (ENTG) Entegris Inc (ENTG), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA): GMT Capital and Deerfield Management Report Their Latest Moves Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.