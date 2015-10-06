Hedge Fund Freshford Capital Management’s Top Stock Picks

Freshford Capital Management is a New York based hedge fund, launched in 2008 by Michael Doheny, the fund’s principal owner and President. Mr. Doheny holds B.S. in Accounting and Economics from Boston College, and prior to funding Freshford Capital Management he gained experience working at Kensico Capital for eight years.

Freshford Capital management employs a fundamental value investment strategy. The strategy is based on long/short investments in public equity markets, with bottom-up and in-depth fundamental analysis.

Freshford Capital Management’s performance over the several last years was quite variable. In 2014 and 2015 the fund’s return was -0.9% and -4.3% respectively. The next year brought a strong comeback, when the return was 18.9%. In 2017 the fund delivered another strong return of 16.06%, while in 2018, it lost 5.71%. Year to date, the fund returned a positive 9.11% (as of June 2019), and generated an annualized return of 8.73% since its inception.

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Our newsletters are successful because we follow hedge fund managers like Michael Doheny to identify the best and worst hedge fund stock picks. In this article we are going to take a look at Freshford Capital Management’s top stock picks for Q2 2019.

At the fifth place among Freshford Capital Management’s most valuable positions was Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). It moved down from the fourth position after being cut by 20%. Other investors are also slightly losing interest in the company, since 32 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on the stock, which is a change of -6% since Q1. The company’s top shareholder for this period was Luminus Management, holding a stake worth $153.9 million. Freshford Capital Management was Air Products and Chemicals, Inc’s second top shareholder, holding 230,664 shares worth $52.2 million. Among other hedge funds allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock were D E Shaw, Citadel Investment Group, and Adage Capital Management (read more detail here).

The fund’s forth top stock pick for Q2 2019 was Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Even though Mr Doheny decided to cut the position by 10%, it moved up from the fifth position in the fund’s portfolio. A total of 24 hedge funds held long positions in the stock, a change of -14% compared to the previous quarter. Sand Grove Capital Partners held the company’s largest stake worth $64.6 million. Right behind it was Freshford Capital Management, holding 1,077,568 shares worth $54.5 million. Among other top hedge funds bullish on the stock were Okumus Fund Management, Alpine Associates, and Ulysses Management.

The third largest stock position in the fund’s latest 13F fillings was Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE:LNG). The company was boosted by 3%, remaining at the third position in the fund’s portfolio. There were 48 hedge funds were investing in the company, which is 15 shareholders less compared to the previous quarter. Icahn Capital LP held Cheniere Energy Inc’s largest stake worth $1.5 billion. Right behind it were Kensico Capital, Baupost Group, and Steadfast Capital Management, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

The fund’s second top stock pick for Q2 2019 was Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). The position was cut by 7% during the quarter, but it still remained at the second place in the fund’s portfolio. A total of 40 hedge funds held long positions in the stock, a slight decrease of 5 hedge funds compared to the previous quarter. The company’s top shareholder was Maverick Capital, which reported holding shares worth $175.3 million. Freshford Capital Management was the company’s third top shareholder, holding 2,653,213 shares worth $62.1 million. Other hedge funds like Dorsal Capital Management, Sunriver Management, and Balyasny Asset Management were among the company’s top shareholders as well.

Finally, the most valuable position in Freshford Capital Management’s portfolio for Q2 2019 was Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), a new addition from the previous quarter. Mr Doheny boosted the position by 7%, hence remaining at the top in the fund’s portfolio. A total of 30 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on the stock, a change of -21% since the previous quarter. The company’s top shareholder was Praesidium Investment Management Company holding a stake worth $101 million. Freshford Capital Management was right behind holding 3,297,859 of the company’s shares worth $72.3 million. Other hedge funds fond on the stock were Carlson Capital, Canyon Capital Advisors, and Governors Lane.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.