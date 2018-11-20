Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, GoldenTree Asset Management, Tableau Software Inc (DATA), PTC Inc (PTC), Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS), and More

A Hedge Fund Paid Boris Johnson $121,000 for Two-Hour Speech (Bloomberg)
Life outside the cabinet is proving lucrative for Boris Johnson.The former U.K. Foreign Secretary was paid more than 94,500 pounds ($121,000) by GoldenTree Asset Management, a New York-based hedge fund, for a two-hour speech earlier this month. Travel and accommodation were also provided, according to a parliamentary filing.
No More Fake Fidelity or Bogus Buffett: China Bars New Copycat Fund Names (Reuters)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese asset managers will no longer be allowed to make a name for themselves by exploiting brands such as HSBC, Goldman, Morgan or Fidelity in their newly-launched funds, according to industry guidelines published this week. They’re also barred from linking their products with market wizards such as Warren Buffett or Peter Lynch under new Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) rules that bar unauthorized use in private fund products of renowned trademarks, names of famous people or institutions.
Tiger Global Management Llc Purchases 100,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Stock (FairFieldCurrent.com)
Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management LLC acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $255.85 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR) (PressOracle.com)
Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,741,173 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.77% of KKR & Co Inc worth $255,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.