Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Accipiter Capital Management, American Midstream Partners LP (AMID), Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA), KemPharm Inc (KMPH), and More

Published on August 27, 2018 at 1:23 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Berkshire’s India Deal is So Wrong it’s Right (BreakingViews.com)
Warren Buffett’s company is taking a small stake in digital-payments firm Paytm. Indian tech doesn’t fit the Omaha sage’s playbook, but his outfit has $110 bln in cash and holdings like Kraft Heinz are flatlining. Letting his lieutenants place some bets on the future makes sense.

Hoffman: Musk’s Days as Tesla CEO are Numbered (Cheddar.com)
After Tesla CEO Elon Musk backtracked on his plans to take the company private, Gabe Hoffman, founder of hedge fund Accipiter Capital Management, said Musk will be out of a job. Hoffman explains why he believes Musk’s claim of “funding secured” was fraud.

Insider Trading Back

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2018-2023: CAGR to Grow at 26.86% – ResearchAndMarkets.com (BusinessWire.com)
General Electric Co announced that it would raise its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB ARCM.ST to around 95 percent from 77 percent after buying shares from hedge funds Elliott and Polygon. GE said it would buy Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group’s outstanding shares for 345 Swedish crowns (USD 41.44) each. GE also said it planned to acquire all remaining shares of Arcam in a compulsory buyout procedure and to request that the company delist its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. Activist Elliott built a 10 percent stake in Arcam in October 2016 after GE announced an initial tender for the 3D printer maker, which the hedge fund rejected.

Och-Ziff: A Global Bet on Alternative Assets (MoneyShow.com)
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) is one of the largest institutional alternative asset managers in the world, with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai and Houston, notes David Fried, a specialist in stocks undergoing buybacks and shares repurchases and editor of the aptly named, The Buyback Letter. They provide asset management services to investors globally through multi-strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Facebook Dominates List of Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge FundsHedge Funds’ 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks With 4%+ YieldsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Oaktree Capital Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Brevan Howard Asset Management, EJF Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Pierre Andurand, D.E. Shaw, Goldrich Mining...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, Elliott Management...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.