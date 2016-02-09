Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point LLC, Paul Singer, Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT), Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM), and More

Published on June 8, 2018 at 1:15 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Worldview Wants to Buy Third Point’s Stake in Hellenic Bank (Bloomberg)
Worldview Capital Management LLP, an activist firm with a history of bruising shareholder battles, says it’s ready to buy a stake in Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank Pcl from billionaire Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC, as investors stalk the Mediterranean island once again. The firm, which holds less than 5 percent of Hellenic Bank, wants to buy Third Point’s 26 percent stake, according to Worldview founder and partner Angelo Moskov. A Cypriot media report on Thursday said that Loeb’s hedge fund wants to sell its shares to Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, JC Flowers & Co. and Pacific Investment Management Co.

Singer Says Tougher Disclosure Rules Would Threaten Activism (Bloomberg)
Billionaire Paul Singer said efforts to require earlier disclosure for new investments in the U.S. pose a threat to activist investors including his Elliott Management Corp. “It’s already very hard and it’s going to get harder,” Singer said Thursday at The Deal’s Corporate Governance 2018 conference in New York. “There are legislative efforts to reduce the time. But even the existing filing requirements makes it difficult to build a position.”

Insider Trading, NYSE, Markets, Stock Trader On The Phone

Image By Monkey Business – Adobe

Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,127,659 Shares of Stock (TheLincolnianOnline)
Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insider Buying: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Insider Buys 1,078,594 Shares of Stock (RegistrarJournal.com)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) insider Tbo-W L.P. Searchlight II bought 1,078,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,255.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

