Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value, Bridgewater Associate, Elliott Management, York Capital Management, EQGP Holdings LP (EQGP), eBay Inc (EBAY), and a Lot More

Published on January 7, 2019 at 12:58 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Activist Investor Starboard Seeks Changes at Dollar Tree (The Wall Street Journal)
Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in Dollar Tree Inc. and is pushing the retailer to sell its Family Dollar business and tweak its pricing model. The New York hedge fund has a 1.7% stake in Dollar Tree worth roughly $370 million and is also seeking majority control of the company’s 12-person board, it said in a letter Monday.

The World’s Largest Hedge Fund Posted a 15% Gain Last Year After Calling Global Economic Slowdown (CNBC)
Bridgewater Associate, the world’s largest hedge fund, posted returns for 2018 that not only outperformed benchmark indexes for various asset classes, but also many of its peers. The firm’s flagship Pure Alpha fund finished the year returning 14.6 percent net of fees, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The average hedge fund lost 2 percent in the year through November, according to Hedge Fund Research. Full-year numbers from HFR are expected this week.

Insider Trading, NYSE, Markets, Stock Trader On The Phone

Image By Monkey Business – Adobe

Elliott Management Proposes Buying Oil-and-Gas Producer QEP Resources (The Wall Street Journal)
Elliott Management Corp. has proposed to buy QEP Resources Inc., as the activist investor said QEP’s turnaround efforts haven’t done enough to lift the oil-and-gas company’s share price. Elliott on Monday proposed to pay $8.75 for each outstanding share in Colorado-based QEP, a 44% premium over QEP’s Friday closing price. Elliott’s offer values QEP at roughly $2.07 billion.

Quant Hedge Funds Like Renaissance Scored Big Returns in 2018 While Most of the Industry Struggled (CNBC)
Large and Diversified: For the most part, many of the established names with billions of dollars in assets were the stellar performers of 2018. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, posted gains in its flagship Pure Alpha strategy of 14.6 percent net of fees. Citadel founder Ken Griffin’s Wellington Fund is expected to be up more than 9 percent in the year, while its global equities fund generated returns of nearly 6 percent, estimated returns show. D.E. Shaw produced similar returns for its Composite Fund, returning 11.2 percent in the year. Renaissance Technologies’ RIDGE Fund gained upward of 10 percent on the year, while its equities fund jumped 8.5 percent. All of these funds utilize some sort of algorithmic trading, although some employ it more than others.

York Capital Raises $150 Million So Far for New Energy Fund (The Wall Street Journal)
York Capital Management has raised about $150 million so far for a new fund that will look to capitalize on distress in the energy sector. The New York investment firm in December held a first closing of York Tactical Energy Fund LP and is now in a position to begin investing the capital, according to a person familiar with the matter. The fund’s target couldn’t be known as of press time.

Brevan Howard Hedge Fund Rebounds With Best Run Since Crisis (Bloomberg)
Brevan Howard Asset Management’s main hedge fund posted its best year since the end of the global financial crisis as the investment firm led by billionaire Alan Howard joined a number of macro managers in profiting from volatile markets. The $2.7 billion Brevan Howard Master Fund gained 0.3 percent in December, bringing the return for the year to 12.3 percent, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg News.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Hudson Bay Capital...Ascend Capital Can’t Battle The Tough Market Environment – It Is Also...Praesidium Investment Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point LLC, Paulson & Co., D...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Edward Lampert, Cyrus Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marshall Wace LLP, Ra Pharmaceuticals...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.