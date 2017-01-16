Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Whitney Tilson, Perceptive Advisors, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), Schlumberger Limited. (SLB), and More

Published on July 23, 2019 at 3:49 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Stanley Druckenmiller on Budget Deal: Politicians will Act this Way Until the Markets ‘Revolt’ (CNBC)
Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller on Tuesday warned that the budget deal struck between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders earlier this week will only add to an already-dangerous national debt problem. “The obscene budget is just another example of an unintended consequence of global central banks cancelling market signals,” he told CNBC’s Kelly Evans in an email.

Whitney Tilson Goes Long on Lumber Liquidators, a Stock he Once Famously Shorted (Yahoo Finance)
Value investor Whitney Tilson has turned bullish on Lumber Liquidators (LL), years after shorting the Virginia-based specialty hardwood retailer’s stock. A few years ago, the company landed in hot water for using potentially poisonous materials in their products. At the time, Tilson became a bear on the stock — but has now completely changed his tune. “It’s very rare. It’s only happened five times in my 20-year investing career where I ever go long something I was once short,” the former hedge fund manager told Yahoo Finance. In early 2015, Tilson appeared on “60 Minutes” with Anderson Cooper during an investigation that found Lumber Liquidators appeared to be selling laminate flooring from China with high levels of formaldehyde. This raised health and safety concerns around the product.

Self-made Billionaire Ray Dalio Pinpoints 5 Words that Show Someone is Closed-minded (Business Insider)
Ray Dalio is the world’s most successful hedge-fund founder. Dalio and Jeff Bezos both agree that intelligence is found in open-minded people, especially those who are genuinely open to revising their opinions. But, as Dalio writes, a conversational mannerism that makes it seem like someone is open-minded may actually be a tip-off that they’re not. Closed-minded people may say, “I could be wrong, but… ” because it allows them to hold onto their own position while seeming like they’re open to others.

U.S. Hedge Fund Leads Neptune’s $54 mln Private Placement (PEHub.com)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSX, Nasdaq: NEPT), a Laval, Québec-based cannabis extraction business, has completed a private placement, generating about $54.1 million (US$41.4 million) in proceeds. The offering was led by U.S. life sciences hedge fund manager Perceptive Advisors, the company’s largest shareholder. A portion of the proceeds will be used to help fund Neptune’s acquisition of the assets of SugarLeaf Labs LLC and Forest Remedies LLC, together a Conover, North Carolina-based hemp company. The US$18 million deal is expected to close this month.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Had Close Ties to Barclays CEO Jes Staley and Multiple Wall Street Executives (Business Insider)
Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier charged with sex trafficking of teenage girls this month, had personal relationships with some of Wall Street’s most powerful executives, according to The New York Times. Epstein referred dozens of clients to James “Jes” Staley, a former JPMorgan executive who is now CEO of Barclays, provided personal tax services to Apollo Global Management founder Leon Black, and invested millions with Glenn Dubin, co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management.

Hedge Funds Buy Oil as Price Risks Shift to the Upside (Hellenic Shipping News)
Hedge funds purchased oil last week at the fastest rate for almost a year, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and hopes for a cut in U.S. interest rates outweighed concerns about flagging global growth. Hedge funds and other money managers bought the equivalent of 84 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to July 16, the largest weekly increase since August 2018. Funds were buyers last week of Brent crude (+36 million barrels), NYMEX and ICE West Texas Intermediate crude (+29 million), U.S. gasoline (+6 million), U.S. heating oil (+2 million) and European gasoil (+11 million barrels).

Why Hedge Funds are Fighting for Control of PG&E — and What it Means for You (SFChronicle.com)
What will PG&E Corp. look like when it emerges from bankruptcy, and who should control the beleaguered company as it tries to rehabilitate itself after causing a series of disasters in the last decade? Two rival sets of investors, many of them hedge funds, think they have the best answers to both questions. Each is angling to get its plan for PG&E’s future on the winning track, and the dispute is headed toward a critical courtroom juncture this week.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Palm Valley Capital Management’s Second Quarter 2019 CommentarySilver Ring Value Partners LP’s Q2 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marc Lasry, Carlson Capital, Citadel Investment...Global Return Asset Management, LLC’s June 2019 UpdateOldfield Partners LLP’s Q2 2019 CommentaryHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Ray Dalio, Odey Asset Management...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.