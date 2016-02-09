Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: SQN Investors LP, Farallon Capital, Crispin Odey, Everbridge Inc (EVBG), Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL), and More

Published on January 16, 2019 at 2:16 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Yelp’s Top Investor Says Shares could Surge to $55-$65 (Reuters)
Jan 16 (Reuters) – SQN Investors LP said on Wednesday Yelp Inc’s shares could surge anywhere between $55 and $65, about 50-80 percent higher than its current price, if it implements the hedge fund’s recommendations to check its “underperformance”. SQN, which owns more than 4 percent stake in Yelp and is one of the top five investors, said the local search and customer review company could either improve its financial position or consider to sell itself.

Farallon Close to Buying Odebrecht Toll Road Operator: Newspaper (Reuters)
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management LLC is close to reaching a deal to buy a controlling stake in a toll road operator owned by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] for about 1.5 billion reais ($403.58 million), a Brazilian newspaper reported on Wednesday. The negotiations were first reported in August. The deal could be finalized as early as this month, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.

Insider Trading Back

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Odey Hedge-Fund Partner Orlando Montagu Is Leaving to Run Sandwich Business (Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) — Orlando Montagu, a partner at Crispin Odey’s hedge-fund firm, is leaving to focus on his family’s famous invention, the sandwich. Montagu is a direct descendant of the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who was credited with inventing the snack in the 18th century. He will leave Odey Asset Management at the end of March after more than 16 years at the firm. He’ll work at his family’s mostly U.S.-based business, also known as Earl of Sandwich, which has plans to open in London.

Sears Chairman Prevails in Bankruptcy Auction for Retailer with $5.2 Billion Bid: Sources (Reuters)
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Eddie Lampert prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for the U.S. department store chain with an improved takeover bid of roughly $5.2 billion, allowing the 126-year-old retailer to keep its doors open, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Lampert’s bid, boosted from an earlier $5 billion offer, prevailed after weeks of back-and-forth deliberations that culminated in a days-long bankruptcy auction held behind closed doors. The billionaire’s proposal, made through his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc, will save up to 45,000 jobs and keep 425 stores open across the United States.

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio: ‘Capitalism Basically is Not Working for the Majority of People’ (CNBC)
With just over $18 billion to his name, capitalism has been good to Ray Dalio: He started his hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, out of a two-bedroom New York City apartment in 1975 and it now manages $160 billion in assets and is the largest hedge fund in the world, according to Forbes. Quite literally, Dalio has built a fortune thanks to capitalism. But he’s also keenly aware that it is a deeply flawed system. “Capitalism basically is not working for the majority of people. That’s just the reality,” Dalio said at the 2018 Summit conference in Los Angeles in November. Monday, Dalio tweeted a video of his Summit talk.

