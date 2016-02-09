Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Seth Klarman, John Paulson, Ray Dalio, Elliott Management, Starboard Value, HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS), CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT), and a lot More

Published on January 22, 2019 at 12:53 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Klarman Issues Dire Warning on Global Economy (CNBC)
Seth Klarman, a hedge fund billionaire some call the next Warren Buffett, wrote a sobering letter warning his investors of the economic impact of global tension, rising debt and the pervasive political divide. “It can’t be business as usual amid constant protests, riots, shutdowns and escalating social tensions,” Klarman wrote in the annual letter to investors, according to a New York Times column filed by CNBC “Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Here’s How John Paulson Is Positioning His Celgene/Bristol Trade (Bloomberg)
Billionaire John Paulson sees a 10 percent to 20 percent chance that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. receives a takeover bid and he’s positioning his Celgene Corp. trade based on that risk, he said in an interview on Mike Samuels’ “According to Sources” podcast. Bristol-Myers “is vulnerable and it has an attractive pipeline to several potential acquirers,” Paulson said in the podcast released Monday. “It’s a reasonable probability,” he said. “You have to be prepared someone may show up. It’s an attractive spread, but you can’t take that big a position.”

Covalis Capital's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Starboard, Elliott Tell eBay to Sell Assets, Restructure (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Hedge funds Elliott Management and Starboard Value have taken stakes in eBay Inc (EBAY.O) and urged changes at the e-commerce platform including the sale of some of its businesses, which could release billions of dollars in capital. In a letter sent to the company’s board, Elliott asked eBay to hive off ticket-sales franchise StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group from its core marketplace as part of a five-point plan to double the company’s value.

Ray Dalio, Founder of the World’s Biggest Hedge Fund, Sees a ‘Significant Risk’ of a Possible US Recession in 2020 (CNBC)
Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, warned on Tuesday of a “significant risk” of a U.S. recession in 2020. “It’s going to be globally a slow up. It’s not just the United States; it’s Europe; and it’s China and Japan,” the billionaire investment titan said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC″s “Squawk Box.” “Where we are in the later [economic] cycle and the inability of central banks to ease as much, that’s the cauldron that will define 2019 and 2020,” said Dalio, co-CIO and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: SQN Investors LP, Farallon Capital, Crispin...Woodson Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Firefly Value Partners, Eddie Lampert,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cruiser Capital, Elliott Management, Eddie...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Elliot Management, EQGP Holdings...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Trian Fund Management, Eddie Lampert,...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.