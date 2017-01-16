Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Trian Fund Management, AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS), Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL), and More

Published on September 11, 2018 at 1:12 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Ray Dalio: China is More Concerned About Avoiding a ‘Warlike’ Relationship with the US (CNBC)
Billionaire Ray Dalio argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs on China aren’t “that big of a deal” for the world’s second-largest economy. Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, said China will be able to manage its economy even with a “few bumps” in the short term. China is likely more concerned about the nature of its relationship with the United States going forward, he said.

Trian’s Matthew Peltz Resigned from Pentair Board After 5 Months as Director (MarketWatch)
Pentair PLC PNR, -1.10% disclosed Tuesday that Matthew Peltz of the hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP has resigned from the industrial manufacturer’s board, as of Sept. 10. Peltz became a director in April 2018, which was when the company completed the spinoff of its electrical business, nVent Electric PLC, to its shareholders. Trian said it believes Pentair is “well positioned to succeed as a pure play water company” following the nVent spinoff, and believes it is “the appropriate time for Mr. Peltz to step off the Pentair board to devote more time to current and future board positions” and his commitments to Trian.

Insider Trading Wall Street Trader Panic

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Purchases 79,666 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 79,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $500,302.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC.

Insider Selling: Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Insider Sells 87,398 Shares of Stock (XNewsPress.com)
Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds’ #1 Stock Picks in Video Games, Casinos, Restaurants, &...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Tide Point Capital, Tenzing...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Crispin Odey,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, CBA Florida Inc (CBAI), Energen...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Elliott Management, SpringOwl...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Citadel LLC,...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.