Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Trian Fund Management, AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS), Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL), and More

Ray Dalio: China is More Concerned About Avoiding a ‘Warlike’ Relationship with the US (CNBC)

Billionaire Ray Dalio argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs on China aren’t “that big of a deal” for the world’s second-largest economy. Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, said China will be able to manage its economy even with a “few bumps” in the short term. China is likely more concerned about the nature of its relationship with the United States going forward, he said.

Trian’s Matthew Peltz Resigned from Pentair Board After 5 Months as Director (MarketWatch)

Pentair PLC PNR, -1.10% disclosed Tuesday that Matthew Peltz of the hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP has resigned from the industrial manufacturer’s board, as of Sept. 10. Peltz became a director in April 2018, which was when the company completed the spinoff of its electrical business, nVent Electric PLC, to its shareholders. Trian said it believes Pentair is “well positioned to succeed as a pure play water company” following the nVent spinoff, and believes it is “the appropriate time for Mr. Peltz to step off the Pentair board to devote more time to current and future board positions” and his commitments to Trian.

Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Purchases 79,666 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 79,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $500,302.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC.

Insider Selling: Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Insider Sells 87,398 Shares of Stock (XNewsPress.com)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.