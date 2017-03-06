Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Platinum Partners, Elliott Management, Brevan Howard, Mattel Inc (MAT), Trueblue Inc (TBI), and More

Published on February 26, 2019 at 1:51 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

UPDATE 1-Platinum Partners Executives’ $1 bln Fraud Ttrial Postponed (Reuters)
NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) – The trial of former Platinum Partners chief Mark Nordlicht and other executives of the now-defunct hedge fund group accused of defrauding investors out of $1 billion, which was set to begin on Tuesday, has been postponed until April 15. The new date was announced without explanation by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan’s deputy, Melonie Clarke, in Brooklyn federal court. A person familiar with the matter said the postponement was due to a medical issue.

Veteran Bank of America MD Follows Former Brevan Howard Trader to the Buy-Side (eFinancialCareers)
A former managing director at Bank of America who spent nearly three decades with the firm across two different stints has left to join Phillimore Investments, the Connecticut hedge fund launched in 2017 by former Brevan Howard trader Giles Coppel. Greg Kaldor will start at Phillimore later this year as a macro strategist. Phillimore Investments launched two years ago with $200 million in backing from hedge fund giant Brevan Howard, where Coppel had been heading up trading in New York since 2012, according to Business Insider. The firm had eight employees as of its last SEC filing.

Insider Trading, NYSE, Markets, Stock Trader On The Phone

Image By Monkey Business – Adobe

Hyundai Mobis Rejects Elliott Proposal for $2.2 billion Dividends: Source (Reuters)
SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Mobis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said on Tuesday its board rejected a shareholder proposal for dividends worth 2.5 trillion won ($2.24 billion) on concerns the spending would undermine future competitiveness. Hyundai Mobis did not elaborate on which shareholder made that proposal, but a source familiar with the matter said U.S. hedge fund Elliott made the proposal. Elliott did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Hedge-Fund Veteran Who Won Big on Volatility Is Back in the Game (Bloomberg)
Stephen Diggle, the executive who made more than $2.5 billion on volatility wagers during the global financial crisis, is getting back into the hedge-fund game. Eight years after Artradis Fund Management returned money to investors, Diggle has hired fellow veteran Gavin Gilbert as chief investment officer of Kit Trading Fund, a $10 million vehicle that currently manages money for his family office, Vulpes Investment Management, and other wealthy clans. By bringing in outside institutional investors, the pair plan to expand Kit to as much as $350 million by the end of 2019, and possibly more if extra traders are hired.

A senior Citadel Portfolio Manager Nearly Joined Balyasny — But Decided to Stick with Ken Griffin (Business Insider)
Nilsson Kocher came close to running money somewhere other than Citadel — the place where he had worked for a decade — when he signed on to work at rival Chicago hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management. But, thanks to an offer for a more senior position, Kocher decided to return to Ken Griffin’s $30 billion firm in the end, a source tells Business Insider.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Bodenholm Capital’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsBeryl Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsBoardman Bay Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Warren Buffett, Canyon Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Carl Icahn, Voce Capital...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.