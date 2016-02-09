Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Pierre Andurand, D.E. Shaw, Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC), News Corp (NWS), Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), and More

Published on August 17, 2018 at 12:46 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Oil Hedge Fund Manager Andurand Lost 15% in July (Bloomberg)
Pierre Andurand, one of the most bullish oil investors, lost 15.2 percent in July after markets sold-off, bringing his eponymous hedge fund into the red for the year, according to people familiar with the matter. After the July loss, the oil-focused Andurand Capital Management LLP fund was down 5 percent through the first seven months of the year, the same people said, asking not to be named discussing private data. The losses came as global oil benchmarks suffered their biggest monthly drop since 2016.

D.E. Shaw Chooses Professor to Lead New Machine-Learning Research Group (Pensions&Investments)
Pedro Domingos will join D.E. Shaw Group on Aug. 27 as managing director and head of the firm’s new machine-learning group. The fledgling unit will operate independently from the firm’s existing machine-learning and artificial-intelligence research operations in its own offices and use an academic research approach, said Randall Whitestone, a company spokesman. Mr. Domingos will report to Cedomir Crnkovic, managing director, who leads D.E. Shaw’s internal research and development of machine-learning processes.

Insider Buying: Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC) CEO Acquires 1,300,000 Shares of Stock (FairFieldCurrent.com)
Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC) CEO William V. Schara acquired 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.

Insider Buying: News Corp Class B (NWS) CEO Acquires 72,000 Shares of Stock (WeekHerald.com)
News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) CEO Robert J. Thomson bought 72,000 shares of News Corp Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

