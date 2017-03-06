Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, David Abrams, SQN Investors LP, Elliott Management, HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY), Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI), and More

Published on December 10, 2018 at 1:47 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Tudor Jones Wants to Change Capitalism with His Social Impact ETF Before We Become ‘Havana’ (CNBC)
Paul Tudor Jones said Monday that a new exchange-traded fund using JUST Capital’s Ranking of companies doing right by the American people is tracking the performance of the S&P 500 since its launch in June. Tudor Jones said in an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that the Goldman Sachs JUST fund is down about 5 percent since it launched in June. FactSet data show the S&P 500 down 5.1 percent since June 13, while the JUST fund is down 5.6 percent.

A $9 Billion Hedge Fund Manager Gives His Best Career Advice to Wall Street Hopefuls. Here’s The One Thing He Wishes He’d Done Differently. (Business Insider)
David Abrams, who has worked on Wall Street for over 20 years, manages nearly $9 billion at his Boston-based hedge fund, Abrams Capital. He rarely makes public appearances, with hedge funders describing him as a “unicorn” who is often talked about but never seen. He gave a rare address Friday at a conference in New York for Project Punch Card, a charity aspiring to improve access to investing and finance jobs for underrepresented people.

stock, market, buy, graph, risk, trading, dice, concepts, chart, objects, investment, opportunity, business, three-dimensional, horizontal, line, gambling, decisions, symbol,

Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Siris, Elliott to Take Travelport Private for $4.4 Billion (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT.N) said on Monday buyout firms Siris Capital Group and Elliott Management will take it private for $4.4 billion, marking an end to an eight-month effort by Elliott to buy the travel software company. Elliott, which has a 12 percent stake in Travelport, pushed the company to explore a sale earlier this year and had arranged for debt financing for a possible deal. New York-based Elliott, which has assets of more than $33 billion, is the biggest hedge fund with a dedicated team chasing buyouts. Elliott partner Jesse Cohn leads the buyout efforts for the company.

Yelp Shareholder SQN Seeks Board Overhaul (Reuters)
Dec 10 (Reuters) – SQN Investors LP, one of Yelp Inc’s top five shareholders, blamed the consumer review service company’s board for its underperformance on Monday and called for new independent directors to be appointed. SQN, which now owns more than a 4 percent stake in Yelp according to a letter it released, said that the board has failed to hold itself and the management accountable for Yelp’s “repeated strategic and operational missteps.”

