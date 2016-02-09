Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Tiger Global Management, Apollo Global Management LLC (APO), Innodata Inc (INOD), Ditech Holding Corp (DHCP), and More

Och-Ziff Saw Hedge Fund Clients Pull $1.1 Billion in Quarter (Bloomberg)

In the third quarter, like every quarter since the end of 2014, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC saw clients pull money from its hedge funds. With this quarter’s outflow of $1.1 billion, total withdrawals from its multi-strategy funds since then have reached almost $25 billion.

Tech Swoon Stings Hedge Funds (The Wall Street Journal)

Hedge funds that rode the technology wave up are getting bruised on the way down. Tiger Global Management posted an 11% loss in its tech-focused hedge fund last month, according to people familiar with the firm. The fund is up roughly 10% for the year through October, beating the S&P 500 and the industry on average.

Hedge Fund Three Bays to Close After Poor Performance (Bloomberg)

Hedge fund Three Bays Capital plans to shutter after years of weak performance, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, which was started in 2013 by former Highfields Capital Management money manager Matthew Sidman, will return capital to investors on Dec. 1, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Three Bays, which at its peak managed about $1.6 billion, has already liquidated the majority of its holdings, said the person.

Insider Buying: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Major Shareholder Purchases 815,000 Shares of Stock (FairFieldCurrent.com)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management LLC purchased 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,846,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.