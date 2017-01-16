Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF), Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR), and More

Och-Ziff’s Shares Stumble Toward NYSE Delisting Territory at $1 (Bloomberg)

Billionaire Dan Och’s hedge fund is pennies away from raising a red flag at the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of his Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC — one of the few publicly traded hedge-fund firms — have plummeted 97 percent since the firm went public, to a record low of $1.01 as of Monday. That’s just one cent away from a key threshold for the exchange.

Hedge Fund Offers Sears $80 Million to Salvage Soured Bet (The Wall Street Journal)

One of Sears Holdings Corp.’s largest creditors offered the bankrupt retailer more than $80 million in hopes of salvaging a bad credit-insurance bet, according to a person familiar with the matter. Cyrus Capital Partners LP outbid other hedge funds in an unusual auction for internal loan claims among different Sears subsidiaries, this person said. Sears put these intercompany loans up for sale before the Thanksgiving holiday last week but hasn’t publicly announced which bids, if any, it would accept.

Brevan Howard Asia Fund Said to Post Best Returns in 5 Years (Bloomberg)

The Brevan Howard Asia Fund bucked a difficult October for macro funds, and is posting its best return in five years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The $877 million fund gained almost 1.3 percent last month, to be up 6.2 percent for the year, said the person, who spoke on the condition they not be identified. That’s the 14-year-old fund’s best return for the 10-month period since 2013.

Insider Buying: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Major Shareholder Buys 93,354 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased 93,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $435,963.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.