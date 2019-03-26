Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Peltz, Aurelius Capital Management, PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI), and More

Published on March 26, 2019 at 2:26 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Neiman Marcus, in Debt Talks, Makes It Easier to Bet It Will Fail (The Wall Street Journal)
Aurelius Capital Management, a distressed-debt hedge fund that made successful bets against Puerto Rico and Argentina, has a new target: the struggling luxury retailer Neiman Marcus. The hedge fund, which is run by bankruptcy lawyer Mark Brodsky, pushed Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. to add language to its bond documents that would make it easier to profit on bets against the retailer, especially if the company defaults or files for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong Billionaire Believed In Magic, With Predictable Results (DealBreaker)
When sailing the seven seas aboard his yacht, Sea Force One, GLG Partners co-founder Raffaele Costa prefers to be called by his self-applied nom de mer, “Captain Magic.” But his claims to supernatural abilities did not stop when his 177-foot pleasure boat pulls in to dock. No: Turns out he believes his Tyndaris Investments’ artificially-intelligent algorithmic-trading system works wonders, as well. Or, at least that’s what he allegedly told Samarthur Li Kin-kan.

stock, market, tablet, screen, trade, forex, graph, chart, touch, rate, business, global, data, interest, information, hand, index, visual, growth, finger, internet, nyse, pc, retail,

Bloomua/Shutterstock.com

Hedge Fund Launches and Closures Hit Multi-Year Lows (HedgeNordic)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – New hedge fund launches slipped to an 18-year low last year, but closures hit a multi-year low too. According to data provider Hedge Fund Research (HFR), an estimated 561 hedge funds launched globally last year, whereas 659 funds closed their doors during the year. Last year’s number of hedge fund debuts was the lowest figure since 2000 when less than 400 funds opened up. Hedge fund closures, meanwhile, peaked in 2008 when close to 1,500 funds shut their doors. The number of closures for 2018 was the lowest annual figure since 2007 when less than 600 funds closed.

Hedge Fund Spurns Saudi Arabia’s $300 Million After Khashoggi Murder (Bloomberg)
A hedge fund has told investors it returned money to Saudi Arabia following the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The move is a rare rebuke to one of the world’s most influential investors. Pharo Management (UK) LLP in December gave back about $300 million that it had previously managed for the kingdom’s central bank Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, known as SAMA, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential.

How The Son Of A Hedgefund Billionaire Plans To Cure FOMO With An App (Forbes)
Diesel Peltz, 25, son of hedge fund billionaire Nelson Peltz, is on a mission to cure FOMO with Twenty, an app that encourages offline interactions in the real world. Launched on Tuesday, Twenty, formerly known as InSite, seeks to relieve users sense of FOMO by alerting them to the location of their friends, who have to varying degrees disclosed their location, in hopes that offline plans to meet up, or “Hangouts” can be set.

Key Employee Exits as John Burbank’s Passport Capital Attempts to Execute Its Complicated Bet on Crypto (TheBlockCrypto)
A well-known cryptocurrency employee of John Burbank’s Passport Capital has left the firm as it looks to execute its complicated strategy in the digital currency market, sources familiar with the situation tell The Block. Burbank’s Passport Capital rocketed to stardom after it made a big bet against the subprime mortgage market prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

From Azim Premji to Carlos Slim: The World’s Most Generous Billionaires Outside Of The U.S. (Forbes)
Last October, Forbes tracked the biggest billionaire philanthropists in the U.S. and ranked their efforts with a new philanthropy score. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, cofounders of the Giving Pledge, led our list with $35.8 billion and $35.1 billion, respectively, in lifetime donations. George Soros was third, with $32 billion.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Paulson & Co., Elliott...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa Management, CQS Cayman...Were Hedge Funds Right About UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)?Paul Tudor Jones’ Tudor Investment Corp’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsElm Ridge Capital’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsElectron Capital Partner’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.