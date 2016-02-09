Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Millennium Management, Bridgewater Associates, Seagate Technology PLC (STX), Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR), H & R Block Inc (HRB), and More

Published on September 3, 2018 at 1:47 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Nomura Is Said to Lure Millennium Trader to Run EMEA Flow Credit (Bloomberg)
Nomura Holdings Inc., the Japanese brokerage struggling to improve performance overseas, is hiring a money manager from $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management to help lead its European credit business, according to people with knowledge of the matter. John Gousias will be responsible for Nomura’s flow credit trading business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gousias helped lead the same business — the buying and selling of corporate debt — at HSBC Holdings Plc before he joined Millennium in 2017.

Bridgewater Funds Scholarships to Increase Cybersecurity Talent Pool (Pensions&Investments)
Facing stiff recruitment competition for cybersecurity specialists, Bridgewater Associates LP, Westport, Conn., is going to the source – specifically New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering – to find talented young analysts and control operators. Bridgewater is providing funding for five scholarships for students from underrepresented minority groups for the school’s new Cyber Fellowship online master’s degree program, which begins this year. Bridgewater also will help fund 25 more scholarships next year. NYU also is contributing to the Bridgewater scholarship program by reducing tuition for the entire master’s program to $7,500, university spokeswoman Kathleen Hamilton said.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) (FairFieldCurrent.com)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds That Shorted Carillion Now Circle Rival Kier (Bloomberg)
Some of the same hedge funds that took aim at Carillion Plc, the U.K. construction company that collapsed earlier this year, are now targeting one of its peers. Bearish wagers against Kier Group Plc surged to a four-year high, according to data compiled by IHS Markit Ltd., with rising short interest from hedge funds such as Marshall Wace LLP and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC.

