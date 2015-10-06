Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management, MINDBODY Inc (MB), SYNNEX Co. (SNX), Greystone Logistics Inc (GLGI), and More

Published on November 8, 2018 at 1:08 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Hedge Funds Target UK Banks as Brexit Deadline Looms (ProactiveInvestors.co.uk)
One of those shorting UK banking stocks is Marshall Wace – founded by the father of Mumford & Sons’ lead guitarist, Winston Marshall. UK banks are being targeted by a London hedge fund founded by Paul Marshall, the father of Mumford & Sons’ lead guitarist, Winston. Marshall Wace has short positions in both Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) and CYBG PLC (LON:CYBG), the parent company of Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and, of late, Virgin Money.

Hedge Funds Fell 3% in October for Worst Drop Since 2011 (Bloomberg)
Hedge fund returns fell almost 3 percent in October as global equity markets dropped. The decline is the worst monthly performance since September 2011, Hedge Fund Research Inc. said in a report Wednesday.

insider trading insider buys

Chad McDermott / Shutterstock.com

Hedge Fund Paychecks, Revealed (InstitutionalInvestor.com)
The average portfolio manager at a U.S. hedge fund expects to take home about $1.4 million this year, according to Institutional Investor’s All-America Buy-Side Compensation survey. Employees of hedge funds with assets under management ranging from less than $500 million to more than $5 billion shared their current salary and expected 2018 bonuses with II for the second annual report, which breaks down pay by job title and firm AUM. Roughly 900 portfolio managers, research analysts, and managers-cum-analysts at North American hedge funds, investment advisory firms, and mutual funds responded to this year’s survey.

The Insider Selling: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares Of Stock (BharataPress.com)
GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

