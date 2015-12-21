Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Eddie Lampert, Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE), Sunrun Inc (RUN), Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB), and More

Published on August 29, 2018 at 12:42 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Hedge Fund Legend Leon Cooperman is Investing in the Marijuana Industry – and it’s Another Sign the Sector is Heating Up (Business Insider UK)
Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman is investing in the marijuana industry. He’s the biggest name so far to purchase stock directly in a marijuana cultivator. Cooperman posed a series of detailed questions to Green Thumb Industries (GTI) CEO Ben Kovler during the company’s Q2 earnings call on Tuesday afternoon. GTI is a publicly-traded chain of marijuana dispensaries, cultivators, and distributors with licenses to operate in a number of states where marijuana is legal.

The Cannibal of Sears (Axios.com)
Eddie Lampert, a billionaire Connecticut hedge fund manager, has been dismantling Sears piece by piece for 13 years. Driving the news: Now, critics say Lampert is on the verge of inflicting a death blow to the once-iconic, 125-year-old department store chain. He’s proposing to personally buy Sears’ last consequential piece – Kenmore appliances. Kenmore is a “final, egregious act to remove an asset from an estate that will eventually go bankrupt,” Mark Cohen, a former CEO of Sears Canada, tells Axios.

Insider Trading, NYSE, Markets, Stock Trader On The Phone

Image By Monkey Business – Adobe

Investing Guru Philip Hempleman Goes Hell for Leather on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Alibaba (BABA) Stocks (SmarterAnalyst.com)
Philip J. Hempleman colloquially known as ‘Phil’ is the founding partner of Ardsley Partners and current Managing Partner. He oversees all investment activities- so no doubt he had a direct hand in the latest moves involving red-hot chip stock Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The hedge fund legend once managed portfolios for the Oppenheimer Target and Special Strategies, where the firm’s Target Fund became the strongest performing mutual fund from 1981 to 1982. This was before he turned to setting up his own fund back in 1987. Now, with assets under management of $895.315 million, Ardsley splits its investments across four key strategies. The most well-known is the long-biased flagship strategy.

Commentary: Bullish Hedge Fund Managers Continue to Pull Oil Positions (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge fund managers continued to liquidate their bullish positions in crude and fuels, amid negative sentiment towards petroleum, before prices rallied sharply in the second half of last week. Hedge funds and other money managers cut their combined net long position in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts by another 49 million barrels in the week to Aug. 20. Fund managers have reduced their net long position in 13 of the last 18 weeks, by a total of 508 million barrels (36 percent), according to an analysis of records published by regulators and exchanges.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Accipiter Capital Management...Hedge Funds’ 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks With 4%+ YieldsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Rogers, Paul Singer, Harris Associates...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Brevan Howard Asset Management, EJF Capital...Starbucks (SBUX), Wyndham (WYND), Aptiv (APTV): Insider Buys of the WeekHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Oaktree Capital Management...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.