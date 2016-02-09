Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Alan Howard, Alteryx Inc (AYX), Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME), Apptio Inc (APTI), and More

Billionaire Investor Cooperman Says He Would Sell Stocks on Strength Because Market is Fairly Valued (CNBC)

Chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors Leon Cooperman told CNBC on Wednesday he would take some profits on his holdings if stocks gained because the market is fully valued. “I’m sympathetic to the idea that sometime in the next 12 to 24 months, there will be events that will catch the market. In other words, … I think that inflation and interest rates will catch up to the market as we normalize,” Cooperman said on “Squawk Box.” Cooperman – renowned on Wall Street for his value investing and fundamental analysis – argued that 2019 could be a turbulent year for equities because the Federal Reserve is tightening monetary conditions and inflation is looking stronger.

Hedge Fund Managed by Billionaire Howard Gained 36% in May (Bloomberg)

Alan Howard is back. The hedge fund run by the billionaire co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management gained 36.7 percent in May, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, burnishing a trading image dulled in recent years by poor returns at his investment firm. The AH Master Fund, which started in 2017, has now returned about 44 percent this year, the person said.

Billionaire Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Thinks Exploring the Ocean is More Exciting and Important than Going to Mars – Here’s His New Mission (Business Insider)

Ray Dalio wants to know what’s in the depths of the world’s oceans. Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, and has been involved in ocean exploration for years. Using a crewed submersible (a deep-diving underwater vehicle) launched from his ship, the Alucia, researchers captured the first footage of a giant squid in its natural habitat in the wild six years ago. The team that filmed “Blue Planet II,” one of the most remarkable nature documentaries ever, conducted a number of their shoots from the Alucia. These dives took filmmakers deeper under Antarctica than any person has ever gone and resulted in the discovery of new species.

Ackman to Put Gains From Luxury Apartments Into Pershing Buyback (Bloomberg)

While Bill Ackman has suffered losses as a Wall Street stock picker, he’s thrived as a Philadelphia landlord. The hedge fund manager personally holds a majority stake in Rittenhouse Hill, a luxury apartment complex that’s one of the largest in Philadelphia, according to a May regulatory filing that first disclosed his ownership. The property, with about 625 units, has jumped in appraised value since he teamed up with the Pestronk brothers to buy it in 2011.