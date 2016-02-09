Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kora Management, Glendon Capital, Armistice Capital, Hill International Inc (HIL), Athenex Inc (ATNX), and More

Whose Wedding Is Jared Kushner Attending in Jaisalmer? (TheQuint.com)
Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday, 23 November to attend his friend Nitin Saigal’s wedding. The founding partner of the US hedge fund firm Kora Management, Nitin, was Kushner’s roommate at Harvard College and later also shared an apartment with him in New York. Saigal is marrying Vedika Bhaskar who is Vice President at Ishatvam, a luxury home furnishing brand. She is the daughter of Delhi based industrialist, Sanjay Bhaskar.
Insider Buying: StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Major Shareholder Acquires 37,257 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP bought 37,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $130,026.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.
Insider Buying: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Major Shareholder Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, LLC bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.