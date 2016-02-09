Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Elliot Management, EQGP Holdings LP (EQGP), Fiserv Inc (FISV), and More

Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin Buys $122 Million London Home (Bloomberg)
There are still buyers out there for top-end homes in London. Citadel LLC founder Ken Griffin bought 3 Carlton Gardens, a 200-year old home that overlooks London’s St. James’s Park about half a mile from Buckingham Palace. The billionaire hedge fund manager paid about 95 million pounds ($122 million) for the property, a Citadel spokesman said.
Elliott Has a Rocky Path to Telecom Italia Victory (The Washington Post)
Vivendi SA’s plans for Telecom Italia SpA haven’t quite been dealt a sucker punch by Italian regulators. But they – and billionaire Vincent Bollore, who controls the firm – certainly received a blow. The focus should now shift to the carrier’s underlying business, and it needs to do so soon. The communications regulator said the plan, proposed by then-CEO Amos Genish last year, to separate the landline network legally didn’t go far enough to justify giving the firm an easier ride when it comes to issues like pricing. But as much as Elliott Management Corp., the second biggest investor, jumped on the decision to advocate a further-reaching divestment, the activist still has a lot to do to convince shareholders its plan is sustainable.
Insider Buying: ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 560,000 Shares of Stock (FairFieldCurrent.com)
ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) major shareholder Archon Capital Management LLC purchased 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.