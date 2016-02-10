Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Carl Icahn, Howard Hughes Corp (HHC), Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN), and More

Published on October 2, 2018 at 2:15 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Ken Griffin Hires Two Moore Capital Veterans for Macro Expansion (Bloomberg)
Billionaire Ken Griffin hired two veteran money managers from Louis Bacon’s hedge fund as he seeks to build a rival macro business. Marco Birch and Eric Dannheim will join Griffin’s $30 billion Citadel later this year as senior portfolio managers, spokeswoman Julia Kosygina confirmed. They will be part of Citadel’s macro strategies business, which was started in early 2018, and report to group head Colin Lancaster.

Hedge Funds in the Business of Breaking Up Deals See Big Payoff, Study Finds (CNBC)
Turns out, killing deals, or even attempting to do so, can be a profitable business. That’s the thinking behind an increasingly popular tactic for hedge-fund activists – and it seems to be paying off. Carl Icahn recently used it to try to destroy Cigna’s $54 billion purchase of Express Scripts. When reports of Icahn’s plan surfaced on Aug. 1, Cigna’s shares gained about 2 percent, while Express Scripts shares slumped 6.3 percent.

Insider Trading Back

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Insider Selling: Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Sells 51,660 Shares of Stock (MareaInformativa.com)
Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 51,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.13, for a total value of $6,515,875.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Phil Falcone, Cherokee Inc...Yelp Inc (YELP) Has Opportunity For Revenue Growth and Multiple Expansion:...IBIS Capital Partners’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsTiger Legatus Capital’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Eddie Lampert,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Paul Singer, Warren Buffett...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.